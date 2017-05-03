Mohammed Hashim Abdullah has been overwhelmingly confirmed as the District Chief Executive for the Mion District in the Northern Region.

He polled 29 out of the 29 votes cast of 29 representing 100% by the Electoral Commission’s rating.

As a banker and a financial analyst, Mohammed Hashim Abdullah was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Mion constituency.

Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed at the event thanked the assemblymen for the “One touch” confirmation.

He urged them to collaborate with the DCE to develop the area to the satisfaction of all.

Salifu Saeed reaffirmed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration’s commitment to fulfill its 2016 campaign promises.

He called for peaceful co-existence required to attract investors and development partners.

He pleaded with members of the remaining 24 Municipal and District assemblies to confirm the President’s nominees.

Tolon and Savelugu are the identified hotspots where some NPP youth went on rampage in protest over the President’s nominees.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana