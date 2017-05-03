Richard Dugan, the Group President of McOttley Holdings has been named the “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” at the Ghana @ 60 edition of the Ghana Entrepreneurs & Corporate Executives Awards (GECEA).

The event which was held the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra, was organized by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana.

The award identifies, recognizes and honours Entrepreneurs & Corporate executives who have exhibited superior performance that has helped them create jobs and add value to society.

Richard Dugan was the youngest award winner for the night and was recognised for his exceptional entrepreneurial skills, business leadership and vision in founding McOttley at a young age and growing it into an internationally recognised brand.

“I am honoured and humbled to be adjudged the Young Entrepreneur of the Year” said Richard Dugan. “I am grateful to God for this grace and to the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana for this recognition. I would like to dedicate this award to my dear wife Anita Dugan for her support and the entire staff of McOttley for their commitment to the McOttley vision. This award is an encouragement to me for the years of hard work and motivation to work harder,” he said after receiving the award.

Richard Dugan is a young, passionate entrepreneur and expert in investment banking with years of experience having successfully founded a thriving investment bank McOttley Capital in 2013 which is currently adjudged Ghana’s Best Growing Investment Bank. He also founded McOttley Money Lending and McOttley Properties.

His leadership has led the company to win many prestigious international awards in 2015 and 2016 from different institutions in the UK, Germany and Switzerland. The awards include BID International award for Quality, Best client service and Best new investment bank 2015 by International Finance Magazine, Best Enterprise Award 2016 by the European Business Assembly and Best Boutique Investment Bank 2016 by the Capital Finance International (UK).

Also he has been awarded as one of the top Ten Outstanding Young Persons in Ghana 2015 and the Best Manager 2016 by the European Business Assembly, Germany.

Richard is a proactive entrepreneur who is passionate about the total empowerment of people through entrepreneurship. He set up the Richard Dugan Entrepreneurial Challenge (RDEC) to dare tertiary students to develop their entrepreneur skills and to assist them set up businesses after school. This is to raise young entrepreneurs to help reduce unemployment among the youth.

McOttley Holdings is the umbrella company of McOttley Capital Limited, McOttley Money lending and McOttley Properties Limited. McOttley focuses on areas of investment banking, credit to small and medium scale enterprises, real estate and property management services.

Among other things, Richard Dugan is also the Group President of EEAR Holdings parent company of EEAR Multimedia and EEAR Logistics.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana