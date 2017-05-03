The Tema Regional Officer of the Industrial and Commercial Workers, (ICU), Eleazer Nyaunu, has rated the performance of Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration B+ in its first one hundred days in office.

Mr. Nyaunu, who spoke to Citi News on the sidelines of the May Day activities in Tema, said the removal of unwanted taxes by government coupled with other bold decisions won the NPP government the rating.

“I would say that so far so good, and if I have to grade the President and his team, I will give them B+. B+ in the sense that they just had the first 100 days in office, but the efforts and policies being put in place, and the attempt to remove some of the obnoxious policies is a thing that is most welcoming. The slashing down of taxes is something that is laudable and worthy of commendation.”

He however cautioned the President to check his appointees in order not to disappoint Ghanaians.

“What we hope will not come to pass is any disappointment. He should check on his Ministers because most of the time, the Presidents are not the problem, but the people around them.”

While the ICU believes Nana Addo has performed creditably well , other political parties disagree.

Some of Ghana’s major political parties cited violent attacks by some pro-government vigilante groups as President Nana Addo’s major failing since he took over the helm of affairs.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for one, noted that the levels of lawlessness in the country escalated in the few months of President Akufo-Addo’s governance.

A Deputy General of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, noted that, President Akufo-Addo assumed office with a lot of goodwill, but added that “I can say with a lot of certainty that he has lost a lot of that goodwill.”

The People’s National Convention (PNC), held the view that the actions of these vigilante groups affiliated with the ruling party have been a bane to the president’s quest to rally Ghanaians behind his developmental agenda.

“The famous vigilante group menace is something that this administration has failed woefully to deal with,” the General Secretary of the PNC, Atik Mohammed noted.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana