A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Klottey Korley in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Noi Nortey, is pleading with President Nana Akufo-Addo and party executives to forgive him for snubbing the NPP and contesting the 2016 elections as an independent parliamentary candidate.

He said circumstances beyond his control compelled him to reject the advice of the then flagbearer Akufo Addo, former President John Kufuor and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

Nii Noi Nortey contested in the elections after an acrimonious primary which saw him lose against lawyer Philip Addison.

He accused Lawyer Addison and some party executives for rigging the election after a second primary was called. Nii Noi Nortey had won the first primary overwhelmingly amidst a boycott from the other candidates over the election date.

But now, upon reflection, Nii Noi Nortey admitted to Citi News that, he made a big political mistake, and he called on all persons who intervened in the Klottey Korle impasse “to forgive my actions and they shouldn’t take it as an act of disobedience.”

I still love the party

Nii Noi Nortey also stressed his love the party, and indicated his willingness to still serve the NPP.

“I joined the party because I loved the party and all that. I never joined having in mind that one day, I may go independent. It is regrettable and unfortunate. I love the party anytime, any day, I will still do my best and do whatever I have to do for the party,” he said.

Nii Noi Nortey recalled that “the ex-President, J.A. Kufuor invited me to his house. The current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on several occasions had discussions on that with me, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice, we had discussions too.”

“There was a lot of politics going on that I wouldn’t want to delve into.”

The incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, polled 33,609 votes, the NPP’s Lawyer Addison had 29, 122, whereas the Independent Candidate, Nii Noi Nortey, polled a meager 3, 911 votes.

By: Franklin Badu Jr/citifmonline.com/Ghana