Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that blackmailers who accused him of not working but sleeps at public events, know nothing

‎The Governor stated this during an interactive session with labour unions as part of May Day celebration at the Government House, Kano.

He said that his political opponents could not differentiate between sleeping and pretending.

“My opponents always complain that I sleep at public functions but I want them to try and differentiate between the two.

‎”Political blackmail is not an issue to me because I am used to it and will continue to work for the good people of the state,” he said.

‎Ganduje said the ultra modern skill acquisition centre being constructed by his administration would provide employment opportunities to teeming youths of Kano.

The governor said that the state government would continue the development of infrastructure across the state as part of efforts to improve the welfare of the people.

–

Source: Daily Post