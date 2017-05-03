The Ministry for Food and Agriculture blatantly flouted all of the country’s laws regarding the disposal of government vehicles by auctioning some state vehicles for as low as GHc 1,000.00.

A Nissan Patrol S/W with registration number GV 1285 U, was auctioned for GHc4,000, while a Nissan double cabin pick-up with registration number GV 1481 U, was also sold for just GH¢2,000.

The auctioneer, Alex Adjei, allegedly pocketed GHc33,203 as his 7% commission after the process.

Find details on the prices at which each vehicle was auctioned in the infographic below.

–

By: Melvin Clottey/citifmonline.com/Ghana