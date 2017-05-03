The Western Regional Minister Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, has said that, the fight against illegal mining known as Galamsey will be sustained to bring an end to the abuse of Ghana’s mining laws and the environment.

Mr. Afriyie believes that, even though the state stood aloof whilst the abuse in the mining space was rampant, the resolve of the NPP administration to see a sustained positive mining practice will be pursued to protect the environment.

Speaking at the May Day celebration in Takoradi in the Western Region, Dr. Afriyie, a renowned health professional, and a celebrated farmer, noted that “the move by government to end Galamsey or illegal mining is based on the wanton destruction of the country’s water bodies, farmlands and other infrastructure by individuals and groups within and outside the country. Due to the gravity of the situation, government through a well-orchestrated means will sustain the campaign against this menace”.

He bemoaned the situation where people in influential position will seek their interest at the peril of the larger society.

“It is unfortunate that for decades we have sat aloof and allowed politicians, chiefs, opinion leaders and individuals to abuse the system by allowing such illegal activities in our rivers, lakes and other water bodies. Posterity will not forgive us if we fail to do something now to stop this pandemic”.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana