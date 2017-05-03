The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw has held discussions with the Executive Secretary of the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana, (CLAAG) Mr. Kwaku Duah-Tawiah and some lotto agents on issues pertaining to the association.

The visit by CLAAG stems from the call by Hon. Osei-Ameyaw to all lottery operators who are not licensed by NLA to come on board.

The Executive Secretary of CLAAG, Kwaku Duah-Tawiah stated that the over two hundred thousand lotto agents can contribute huge sums of revenue to the consolidated fund if they are properly regulated and provided with Point of Sale Terminals to work with.

Members of CLAAG, he mentioned are not nation wreckers and are willing to work with the Authority particularly on the Authority’s agenda to make its presence visible and accessible in every nook and cranny of the country.

The Director-General of NLA, Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw reiterated that NLA is not out to witch-hunt the illegal lottery operators but only want them to operate within the National Lotto Act, 2006 (ACT 722) which mandates NLA to regulate, supervise and conduct National Lotto, and its related matters.

He also stated that NLA is able to access and provide Point of Sale Terminals for all members of CLAAG and asked them to submit a proposal for further discussions.

–

Source: NLA