The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is positioning itself to become the alternative viable political party to replace the duo-politics of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the dominant opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the party, this has become imperative because many voters have come to realise that both the NPP and the NDC offer the same mediocre performance in government.

Capitalism vs Socialism

“The NDC professes to be a social democratic party but when in power practises capitalism while the NPP which is a capitalist party practises socialism, thereby confusing Ghanaians with their scheme of operations,” the First Vice Chairperson of CPP, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, told the Daily Graphic in an interview.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a Biometric and Membership Drive Centre to facilitate the registration of both old and new members of the CPP last week, Hajia Ibrahim said the party (as part of its activities to capture power in 2020) had put in place a number of activities to achieve its aims.

She said men and women from other Nkrumaist parties were joining the mother party — the CPP — to make it greater and stronger.

Hajia Ibrahim said people had realised that the CPP was the only Nkrumaist party that could offer such a leadership that could help capture power from the two dominant political forces in the country.

Party is refocusing

The First Vice Chairperson of the CPP said the party was refocusing on the Ghanaian environment and would ensure that foreign nationals were banned from engaging in illegal mining.

She stated that Ghanaians would rather be assisted to take control of the economy of the country.

She cited the case of the degradation of the environment by foreign nationals, with Ghanaians fronting them.

Foreign companies

She said the aim of foreign companies was to make profit, so they cared little about the environment, hence the indiscriminate destruction of the environment by foreign nationals.

