Twitter is working with media firm Bloomberg to create a 24-hour rolling news channel for the messaging service.

The live video stream will be made up of original programming as well as feeds from Bloomberg bureaus.

The deal builds on the live-streaming deals Twitter has done with others that spreads content via the social network.

The deal could also help Twitter compete more with giants such as Google and Facebook, which already make a lot of money from video ads.

Live events

Bloomberg’s chief executive Justin Smith said the video stream would be “broader in focus” than its existing output.

He said it would build on the habits of many Twitter users who send tweets as they watch live events.

“Viewers have already embraced a multi-stream experience with live events and marrying those experiences seemed like a very powerful thing to offer to consumers,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

Twitter’s chief operating officer Anthony Noto said the stream would be designed for mobile audiences so people can focus on it when they see something interesting to them.

The deal builds on other efforts Twitter has made to beef up the live video streaming available via its service. In the first three months of 2017, Twitter broadcast about 800 hours of live video. Many of those streams were connected to specific events.

Neither Twitter nor Bloomberg would be drawn on the terms of the deal. The ad-supported, 24-hour service is due to be working by the autumn.

Source: BBC