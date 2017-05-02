It’s been 10 years since Ghana discovered marketable quantities of oil in 2007. We have had our highs and lows. The ‘new’ industry required new regulatory frameworks. Whilst some were done, others could not, bringing some sort of ‘discomfort’ to government and the people in the industry.

In this 30 minutes production supported by the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas, CSPOG, and the Ghana Oil and Gas for Inclusive Development, GOGIG, politicians, Civil Society actors, people in academia, traditional heads as well as workers of oil companies, share their opinion on four key issues identified by CSPOG that can hinder late president John Evans Atta Mill’s dream when he commissioned official production of oil in Ghana on 15th December, 2010.

The rationale for producing this video is to help Ghana know about issues in the sector, and address them to make oil production a blessing than a curse.



By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo