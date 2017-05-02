The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has launched a nationwide celebration of this year’s Constitution Week.

The celebration, which takes place in the month of May, but launched every 28th April, aims to among other things educate the general public on the country’s constitution, and the rights and responsibilities that accompanies one’s status as a citizen.

Addressing the media at the event, themed “Restoring the Ghanaian identity: Our values, Our passion, the Chairperson of NCCE, Josephine Nkrumah, said it was time the commission evaluates its success and impacts with regards to national issues.

“As a Commission, the commemoration of the Constitution goes beyond public engagements. Constitution Week offers us an ideal opportunity to transcend the abstract and engage beyond intellect to a more personal experience of our constitution. If we fail in our mandate to create and maintain awareness in a consistent and sustained manner, we risk having a citizenry that is constitutionally illiterate. It is therefore time to evaluate the impact of our programmes in relation to current and emerging national issues, and also for formulation of appropriate strategies to reinforce a collective sense of civic responsibility, nation building and democratic governance.”

According to the chairperson, the week-long celebration will also be used to educate students across the country through an e-constitution quiz competition.

“Over the years, we have had different ways of celebrating the week, we have even adopted another angle of the celebration where we now have citizenship week, where we go to the basic schools and speak to the children about the constitution and engage the children and teach them the duties of a citizen. This year, we have targeted about ten thousand schools and we do this with volunteers all across the country.”

The Commission also used the launch to appeal for support and funding from the public and corporate organizations.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana