President Nana Akufo-Addo will leave Accra today [Tuesday] for Togo to hold talks with his counterparts on illegal mining, popularly referred to as Galamsey.

The visit, according to sources at the presidency, will specifically focus on the pollution of some water bodies due to the activities of illegal miners in Ghana.

The President will from Togo head to Cote D’lvoire and Cameroon where he will hold similar talks with the Presidents of both countries.

The move by the President comes days after a powerful delegation from Ivory Coast called on President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House to express concern about the constant pollution of some of their water bodies due to Galamsey activities in Ghana.

Galamsey menace in Ghana

There has been intense pressure on government to end the illegal practice, and save water bodies and the environment from further destruction.

Currently, some water treatment plants in Ghana have been shut down due to the activities of illegal miners, which have rendered water bodies from which the plants harvest water for processing, useless.

Ghana to import water soon

Watchers of the sector have further warned that Ghana may soon be importing water from neighboring countries if the menace is not tackled.

The Galamsey menace has also led to the destruction of many farmlands, which serve as livelihood for a number of families.

Ghanaians join Citi FM’s #StopGalamseyNow campaign

It is on the back of these challenges that Citi FM launched its #StopGalamseyNow campaign to pressurize government to ensure that the activity is permanently banned.

–

By: Marian Ansah & Sammy Wiafe /citifmonline.com/Ghana