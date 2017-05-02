In a tweet that is dividing Harry Potter fans, JK Rowling has said sorry for killing off Professor Snape in the final book of the Harry Potter series.

The author made the apology on the anniversary of the fictional Battle of Hogwarts, which saw many popular characters die.

She’s previously said sorry for killing Fred Weasley and Remus Lupin.

“This year I’d like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape. *runs for cover*,” she tweeted.

Aware of the controversy she was about to start, she asked fans not to argue over her choice of character given Professor Snape’s long-running hatred of Harry.

However her apology still sparked a lively debate on Twitter.

Image copyright JK ROWLING/TWITTER

“He bullied Harry and tried to make his school life hell just because he was petty and bitter,” Kim Carlton wrote.

Rune Johansson said: “I can’t forgive Snape for what he did to Neville. They were both bullied, underestimated, mocked. He could have been kind. He wasn’t.”

While Emma tweeted: “You really didn’t need to apologise for that one.”

But some fans were more forgiving.

In the early days, Snape was on Voldermort’s side until he changed allegiance because of his love for Harry’s mother, Lily Potter. He then became a spy for Dumbledore and was killed by Voldermort’s snake at the Battle of Hogwarts.

Another Twitter user, Blake Leyer, wrote: “It gutted me. I sobbed. SOBBED. Sirius was the next worst loss for me. The worst for my daughter it was Lupin.”

And Dean tweeted: “He didn’t think they SHOULD be together he never wanted to force her into anything, he just loved her.”

–

Source: BBC