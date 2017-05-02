The Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya-Naa, Yakubu Abdulai Andani, has charted a new path to what he calls genuine reconciliation and unity in Dagbon.

The Dagbon Regent amply demonstrated his commitment to this course when he paid a courtesy call on the Regent of Tolon, Retired Major Sulemana Abubakari at his palace.

Peace loving royals of the Abudu and Andani gates in ainterview commended the Kampakuya-Naa Yakubu Abdulai Andani for that historic visit.

According to them, the dialogue is a calculated attempt to amicably resolve the age-long chieftaincy stalemate between the Abudu and Andani gates in Dagbon.

The Dagbon Regent, Kampakuya-Naa Abdulai Andani has always admonished politicians do decouple their partisan interest from the Dagbon chiefdom.

His standpoint is that, political interference in Dagbon chieftaincy matters continue to disunite Dagombas on Abudus and Andani lines.

Tolon Regent, Major Retired Sulemana Abubakari

Major Retired Sulemana Abubakari in 2015 on the occasion of the Damba festival, exclusively in a Citi News interview questioned the locus of the three eminent chiefs committee headed by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose task is to amicably resolve the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy dispute.

The Tolon Regent is convinced the Otumfuo Mediation Committee is cosmetic on the face value in its attempt to permanently resolve the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute.

As a leading member of the Abudu gates’s representation at the Manhyia palace, Major Retired Sulemana Abubakari underscored the need for the Abudu and Andani royals to trace their history to help them address the root cause of the disputes.

He proposed that either the overlord of Mamprugu Traditional Area or the overlord of Nanung Traditional who understand Dagbon tradition should be made to head the mediation committee to solve the feud.

He was confident that a new chapter could be opened if only the Abudu and Andani Royals will rekindle their ancestral roots.

The Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya-Naa Yakubu Andani’s recent visit has justified the Tolon Regent’s earlier call for the two royals to rekindle their ancestral roots.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana