The Weekend Master of Business Administration (MBA) Marketing Management class on 22nd April, 2017, hosted Mr. Bernardino Koku Avle, Broadcast Journalist and Director of News Programming at Citi FM at the Graduate Building.

Speaking on Marketing and Communication (Marcoms), and how it can shape organisational growth, Mr. Bernardino Avle exposed the MBA students to the practical aspects of the marketing communication mix. According to him, the marketing communication mix can be used innovatively and effectively to promote the benefits of products and services, and not just features.

In his lecture, Mr. Avle explained the marketing communication mix techniques for both business to business (B to B) and business to consumer (B to C) markets. He noted that in B to B markets, the Marcoms technique is to strategically find new ways of fostering relationships, creating more intimate interactions and meeting the financial needs of the business customer.

In B to C markets, however, the Marcoms approach is accomplished through tools designed to reach a large number of audience effectively at once.

Mr. Avle also emphasised on the importance of media in advertising and explained that advertisers need the media in achieving their marketing and communication objectives. He stressed that organisations must know their position in the market where they operate and adapt the right marketing and communication strategies to achieve their set goals, noted also that the media has evolved to suit changing societal trends.

Mr. Avle took the students through some of the best ways of using social media to successfully advertise products and services, adding that “if you are not innovative and ahead of the curve you would lose out”.

Dr. Kobby Mensah, Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School who invited the guest lecturer, Mr. Avle thanked the latter for his insightful lecture, making the students understand that “no analogue student would fit in a digital world” hence the need for them to be up-to-date with trends.

Source: UGBS