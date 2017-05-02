Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has embarked on two-day working visit to the various security installations in the region. This is his first after being sworn in as the Regional minister.

Simon Osei Mensah toured the 4bn Military Command, the Regional Police Headquarters, the Regional Fire Service, the Prisons Service, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Mr. Osei Mensah toured the agencies to “know their problems, and also to ensure that they can work in decency and in dignity, in whichever environment they find themselves.”

He was informed of the challenges facing the various security installations in the region.

Mr. Osei Mensah said although the challenges might not have stalled the provision of security in the region, the challenges continue to “militate against effective operation”.

He noted that, “even though the problems have not come to a halt, there could have been a significant improvement if they were resourced. And we have to fight hard for them to be resourced. We need to tackle all these challenges to enable them work effectively and efficiently and deliver on the objectives and goals set for them.”

He remarked that, all the security installations had “nice objectives, they have excellent vision on paper, but without resources, it will be very difficult to achieve the set targets.”

He, therefore pledged to “present their needs to the appropriate authorities, with the hope that “they will listen to us in good faith, and do the best they can for them.”

“I know they cannot satisfy all their needs in a year, however, we can prioritize them and then make sure we satisfy them in that order.”

Mr. Osei Mensah also assured all security agencies in the region that the Regional Coordinating Council will “collaborate and support them in whatever they are doing”.

He also called for their collaborative support to improve security in the region.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana