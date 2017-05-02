President Akufo-Addo has appointed Stephen Asamoah Boateng, a former Minister of State, as the Executive Chairman of the State Enterprise Commission (SEC).

A statement signed by Alhaj Abdul-Samed Abubakar, the Chief of Administration of the SEC on Tuesday, said Mr Asamoah Boateng’s appointment took effect from April 24, 2017.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng replaces Dr. Camynta Baezie at the Commission.

The statement called on State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to cooperate with the new Executive Chairman to make the SOEs more effective and efficient in contributing their quota to the socio-economic development of the country, and also to realize the vision of the President for the sector.

The SEC is mandated, among other responsibilities; “to facilitate performance management in SOEs and other prescribed bodies, within the framework of Government policy, to ensure that they operate efficiently, effectively and profitably, thereby contributing towards the socio-economic development of Ghana.”

They are to review the mission, objectives, programmes and plans of the prescribed bodies, and to monitor as well as evaluate their performance in relation to agreed targets.

They are also to undertake operational and managerial audit, where necessary, with a view to improving the performance of the prescribed bodies.

Additionally, they are to advise Government on the criteria for the establishment of new State enterprises and where necessary advice the sector ministries on State Enterprises rationalization and rehabilitation programmes.

–

Source: GNA