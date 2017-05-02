The warlord of Somey Traditional Area, Awaklasuga Torgbui Sape Agbo V, has said the area disassociates itself from recent comments by a supposed Paramount Chief of the area, Togbui Adama III, condemning the directives of the Lands and Natural Resources Minister for the foreign salt mining company in Adina to desist from drilling water underground.

Residents of Adina have raised concerns over the activities of the foreign salt mining company which they say was affecting access to potable water and their livelihood.

Following‘ reports, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources intervened by advising the company to stop drilling water underground for production.

His directive came in at the time when the regional security council together with the peace council formed a mediation committee of stakeholders to address the issue.

This however didn’t go down well with the supposed Paramount Chief who threatened to withdraw from the process.

His comments were discounted today [Tuesday], by the warlord and other members of the traditional area in Hedzranawo, who say the acclaimed Paramount chief does not represent the stance of the traditional area.

The warlord also said the legitimacy of Togbui Adama is being contended at the regional House of Chiefs, thus the traditional area does not recognize him as the Paramount Chief.

The warlord further backed the directives of the Minister and assured the government of their commitment in ironing out the differences.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana