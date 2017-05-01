Elvis Van Lare, the Volta Regional Secretary of Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the government to ensure that workers especially those in the Free Zones companies are allowed to form unions to protect them.

Elvis Van Lare who bemoaned the recent cases of abuse of workers said workers particularly those in the free zone sector are more vulnerable since most of them are denied the right to form unions.

He insisted the free zone companies were not exempted from the application of the Labour Act thus workers in those sectors must be allowed to form unions to protect and defend their economic and social interests.

He also called on the government to adequately equip the various workers unions to promote the welfare of workers in Ghana.

Elvis Van Lare was speaking in an interview with Citi News at the Volta Regional commemoration of the Workers in Keta.

The 60th annual May Day celebrations set aside to celebrate workers in the country is on the theme “Ghana @60: Mobilizing for Ghana’s future through the creation of decent jobs”.

The TUC Regional secretary also called on the government to provide the necessary resources to the various workers unions in the country to effectively and efficiently protect the interests of their workers.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana