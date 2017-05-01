A storm disrupted the Volta regional May Day celebration in Keta as rain set in, moments after the various labour groups ended their march past at the Keta SHS park.

The 60th annual May Day celebrations set aside to celebrate workers in the country is on the theme “Ghana @60: Mobilizing for Ghana’s future through the creation of decent jobs”.

Be more committed to Ghana – Nana Addo to workers

As Ghanaian workers celebrate May Day, President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged public sector workers to rise above the lackadaisical status quo if Ghana is to realize its potential for growth.

In his address at the May Day parade at the Black Star Square in Accra, President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the poor attitude of public workers to work, which are anchored in stereotypes which are viewed as the norm in the civil service.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana