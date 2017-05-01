Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the renewed clashes over land between the Sayeegu and Sambiluk Bimoba clans in a community near Nakpanduri Township in the Bunkprugu/Yunyoo district of the Northern Region.

The Chief of Sayeegu, his brother, the son, and a teacher, were killed on their farmland following the clashes there.

The Northern Regional Security Council (RECSEC), dispatched a reinforcement to the area to avert any spillover.

A joint military and police patrol team have so far picked three persons and retrieved several cache of both locally manufactured and sophisticated weapons.

Citi News’ multiple sources on the ground say women and children (the vulnerable), have since fled the troubled community into neighboring Togo.

A parcel of farmland has been a bone of contention between the two rival Bimoba clans in the Nakpanduri enclave.

Just a week ago, the Jamong and Jafog Bimoba clans in Bunkprugu Township celebrated the first Anniversary of the Blood Burial ceremony which was initiated as a permanent ceasefire to similar deadly clashes in the past.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonine.com/Ghana