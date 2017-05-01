These were the chaotic scenes on board an Aeroflot plane as major turbulence threw passengers all over the cabin on a flight between Russia and Thailand.

At least 27 people – including three babies – suffered major injuries including suspected broken bones in the carnage which happened en route from Moscow to Bangkok.

Dramatic video shows passengers lying injured in the aisle after they were hurled up to the ceiling.

The babies were thrown out of their mothers’ arms by the force of the severe turbulence one hour before landing in Bangkok, said a source.

People walking in the aisle and without seat belts on were injured.

Luggage as well as food and drink from the trolleys was strewn all over the cabin.

A source said 19 people were hospitalised in Bangkok, with two undergoing urgent surgery.

Others were treated with first aid after the incident on board flight SU 270.

A source told Interfax: ‘A Boeing 777 plane suddenly got into the zone of strong turbulence before starting to descend.

‘There had been no order to fasten seat belts at that moment.

‘As a result, the plane was jolted by hundreds of metres, and some passengers were thrown into the space between the chairs suffering traumas.’

The Russian embassy is providing assistance to the injured passengers.

Aeroflot later said that none of the passengers suffered serious spinal injuries, despite earlier reports.

However, 17 remained in hospital with ‘contusions’ and ‘fractured or broken bones’.

The airline agreed to pay all medical costs of the injured.

The airline said: ‘An experienced crew piloted the flight.

‘The pilot has more than 23 thousand flight hours, and the co-pilot has over 10,500 flight hours.

‘However, the turbulence that hit the Boeing 777 was impossible to foresee.

‘The incident was caused by what is known in aviation as ‘clear-air turbulence’.

‘Such turbulence occurs without any clouds, in clear skies with good visibility, and weather radar is unable to alert of its approach. In such situations, the crew is unable to warn passengers of the need to return to their seats.’

