The Ghana Health Service has reminded of its cholera alert to all regional health directors and warned of the risk of an outbreak in 2017, has increased by the onset of the rains and potential flooding in some communities.

The service urged the various directorates to enhance surveillance of diarrhoea disease with weekly reporting of all cases of acute diarrhoea.

It also directed the directorates to update emergency preparedness and response plans on cholera and other diarrhoea.

All regions in 2014 confirmed cholera outbreaks, while one hundred and thirty districts representing 60.2% were affected.

There have been subsequent pockets of outbreaks with most recent in 2016, and early part of 2017, affecting Ashanti and Greater Accra regions and the Cape Coast Metropolis of Central Region.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana