Citi FM’s Family Month begins today Monday, May 1, 2017, with the 2017 Family Consecration Service 2017 at the main Winners Chapel Ghana auditorium in Accra.

The theme for the service is “Locate my Family oh God.”

Staff of the station will be joined by many of its cherished listeners at the service to dedicate themselves and their families to God.

According to Citi FM’s Resident Pastor, Reverend Dr. Stephen Wengham, the service will focus largely on prayer.

“This year, we want to spend about 95 percent of the time praying, and we are going to touch on very nagging and very key areas of our family life… we are poised, the pastors are ready and we can’t wait for it,” he said.

Other activities lined up for the Family month of May include three Family Breakfast Table events on family finance, first time parenting and a men’s only event.

There will also be a mother’s day event dubbed Mama’s Day of Honour and the family day out.

By: Minna Dablu/citifmonline.com/Ghana