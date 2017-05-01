The spirit-filled Family Consecration Service that is held by Citi FM to begin the station’s Family Month is currently underway at the Winners Chapel Ghana in Accra.

The theme for the service is ‘Locate My Family, Oh God.’

The cherished listeners of the station, Christians and the staff of the station have come together to pray and dedicate themselves and their families to God.

Family Consecration Service 2017 is taking place at the main Winners Chapel Ghana auditorium in Accra.

Other activities lined up for the Family month of May include three Family Breakfast Table events on family finance, first time parenting and a men’s only event.

There will also be a mother’s day event dubbed Mama’s Day of Honour and the family day out.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana