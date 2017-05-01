President of Groupe Nduom, and 2016 Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has urged Ghanaians to patronize Made in Ghana goods, to encourage Ghanaian workers, as Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s May Day.

May Day is a public holiday usually celebrated on May 1, to recognise the contributions of workers to economies around the world.

In Ghana, thousands of workers, both in private and public sector, observed the day with parades across the country, during which they drew government’s attention to pertinent issues affecting the Ghanaian worker.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, later addressed the populace, and assured workers of better conditions of service, whiles urging them to work harder.

In a Facebook post today, Monday, May 1, 2017, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, a successful entrepreneur, believes such days will be meaningful when deliberate efforts are made to promote the interest of the Ghanaian worker.

Below is Dr. Nduom’s post on May Day

From 1 May 2016 to 1 May 2017 Where Are We?

On May 1 2016, I wrote this:

“MAKE A GHANAIAN WORKER HAPPY – BUY MADE IN GHANA TODAY

Imagine what would happen if we all bought ‘Made in Ghana’. There would be more jobs, bigger and more profitable companies, more tax revenue to government and our people would enjoy a higher quality of life. It seems simple, and it is.

We must make sure the school feeding and any such state sponsored program use food items grown and processed in Ghana. State-owned enterprises must only buy goods and services produced in the country but allowed to import on exceptional basis. At least 40% of major infrastructure contracts must go to indigenous companies.

Government must use its tax mandate to give a competitive edge to local goods and services. The state must check the abuse of free zone permits by companies who turn around to dump products in our local markets to the disadvantage of others.

This would require guts, staying power and a determination to fight off threats from those who represent external interests. ……….. Imagine what would happen on May Day 2017!”

So this is just a follow up. I am still on the same point. Where are we? What are we doing to make it necessary for everyone to buy Made In Ghana?

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana