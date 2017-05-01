Okay, so you’ve been told to stop snacking at night. You really don’t want to. You love to snack at night, and it keeps you going, especially if you’re working late and burning the midnight oil.

But now you’re going to have to starve because late-night snacking has been causing weight gain while making you feel guilty.

But wait just a minute there. What if we told you that there are 10 great snacks that you CAN eat at night without getting punished in terms of weight gain or pangs of guilt?

It’s a miracle!

But it’s true. Because God actually clearly does love us after all, we can snack at nighttime and not pile the pounds on as long as we stick to the right foods.

So join us as we take a look at the 10 snacks that are A-okay to eat at night!

String Cheese

This one is a bit of a funny one. After all, isn’t cheese supposed to be fattening?

And doesn’t cheese before bedtime give us nightmares?

And and and … isn’t string cheese processed?!

Okay, yes, cheese is fattening.

But the idea that eating cheese before bedtime gives us nightmares is a total myth (we hope).

And, yes, string cheese is processed. But before you move down to the next item on this list, bear with us a second: Because while string cheese is most certainly processed, it’s also really low in calories. Indeed, one pack contains just 80 of ‘em.

Secondly, string cheese is rich in protein, which will keep you feeling full for longer. And it also contains tryptophan, an amino acid that can make you sleepy.

Avocado On Toast

Everyone seems to be eating avocados on toast these days, from your mom to your grandma (though she probably thought it was something else!).

But while people generally eat it during the day because it’s a healthy, tasty and feel good snack (and, for some people, upholds their hipster image!), did you know that avocado is also the perfect late night snack?

Yup, stock up on avocados so that you never have to go hungry again at night.

Save some for us, too!

Cereal