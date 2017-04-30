If you thought controversial dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shattawale is divorced from the gospel of Christ, you have to re-orient your thought because the ‘Dancehall King’ listens to gospel music.

In a post on his Facebook page, he disclosed his fondness of gospel artiste SP Kofi Sarpong.

“SP Kofi Sarpong is my favourite gospel artiste,” he posted.

Shattawale is noted as one of the biggest (if not the biggest) artistes in Ghana and has been touted as the most charismatic, influential and controversial in the music industry. Unfazed by public criticism and ridicule, he tackles every issue that affects him or the music industry without fear or favour.

Shattawale is one of the few artistes in Ghana with the highest cult following in the Ghanaian music space. His aggressive and ‘no nonsense’ posture on issues have, however, raised doubts about his religiosity and moral standing.

His announcement of SP Kofi Sarpong as his favourite gospel artiste, therefore, goes a long way to dispel notions about him being irreligious.

SP Kofi Sarpong, on the other hand, is one of the biggest gospel artistes in Ghana at present. His inspiring and great compositions, coupled with his spellbinding artistry have endeared him to the hearts of most music lovers.

SP Kofi Sarpong released his first album ‘Sacrifice’ in 2012 and this brought him into the limelight. He also has songs like ‘African Borborbor,’ ‘Adom Bi,’ ‘Abotre,’ ‘Agyenkwa’ and ‘Aseda.’

He has won several awards in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Ghana Music Awards UK and other internationally recognised award schemes.

On 28th May, 2017, the self – acclaimed King of African Borborbor will be holding his own concert at the National Theatre.

The programme dubbed ‘SP Live In Concert’ features gospel giants like Ohemaa Mercy, Abena Ruthy, Francis Amo and Nacee.

Others include Joyce Blessing, Kingzkid, Gifty Osei, Koda and a surprise gospel artiste from the United Kingdom.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana