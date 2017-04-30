President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).
A letter signed by the President and sighted by Citi News, indicates that the appointment is pending the advice of the governing council of the Service in consultation with the Public Service Commission.
Prof. Opoku-Amankwa will be taking over from Mr. Jacob Kor who was appointed to the office two years ago.
Prof. Opoku Amankwah’s credentials
ACADEMIC DEGREES EARNED
PhD, Biohydrometallurgy (Queen’s University), 2005
MPhil, Metallurgical Engineering (KNUST), 1993
BSc(Hons), Metallurgical Engineering (KNUST), 1989
Advanced Level, 1984
Ordinary Level, 1982
INSTITUTIONS ATTENDED
Queen’s University, (2001 – 2005)
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (1991 – 1993)
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (1985 – 1989)
Opoku-Ware Secondary School, Kumasi, Ghana, (1982 – 1984)
Technology Secondary School, Kumasi, Ghana, (1977 – 1982)
PROFESSIONAL BODY MEMBERSHIP
Member, Ghana Institution of Engineers, (2008 – Date)
Member, Society for Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers, USA, (1997 – Date)
AWARDS
Lecturer Icon of the year 2011, an award given by the Students Representative Council, UMaT, Tarkwa, Ghana, 2011
Ontario Graduate Scholar, 2003
Paul Chick Award (a promising graduate student in Queen’s Mining) 2001-2004, 2001
Queen’s Graduate Excellence Award 2001-2004, 2001
Ghana Government Scholarship, 2001
ACADEMIC RANKS HELD
Professor (2011 – Date)
Associate Professor (2006 – 2011)
Senior Lecturer (1999 – 2006)
Lecturer (1993 – 1999)
SUBJECTS TAUGHT
Hydrometallurgy
Plant Design
Assaying and Metallurgical Testing
Biotechnology in Minerals Extraction
SUPERVISION OF STUDENTS PROJECT WORK/THESIS/RESEARCH
20 Postgraduate Project Thesis, (MSc/MPhil)
110 Undergraduate Project Works, (BSc)
–
By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana