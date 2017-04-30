President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

A letter signed by the President and sighted by Citi News, indicates that the appointment is pending the advice of the governing council of the Service in consultation with the Public Service Commission.

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa will be taking over from Mr. Jacob Kor who was appointed to the office two years ago.

Prof. Opoku Amankwah’s credentials

ACADEMIC DEGREES EARNED

PhD, Biohydrometallurgy (Queen’s University), 2005

MPhil, Metallurgical Engineering (KNUST), 1993

BSc(Hons), Metallurgical Engineering (KNUST), 1989

Advanced Level, 1984

Ordinary Level, 1982

INSTITUTIONS ATTENDED

Queen’s University, (2001 – 2005)

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (1991 – 1993)

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (1985 – 1989)

Opoku-Ware Secondary School, Kumasi, Ghana, (1982 – 1984)

Technology Secondary School, Kumasi, Ghana, (1977 – 1982)

PROFESSIONAL BODY MEMBERSHIP

Member, Ghana Institution of Engineers, (2008 – Date)

Member, Society for Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers, USA, (1997 – Date)

AWARDS

Lecturer Icon of the year 2011, an award given by the Students Representative Council, UMaT, Tarkwa, Ghana, 2011

Ontario Graduate Scholar, 2003

Paul Chick Award (a promising graduate student in Queen’s Mining) 2001-2004, 2001

Queen’s Graduate Excellence Award 2001-2004, 2001

Ghana Government Scholarship, 2001

ACADEMIC RANKS HELD

Professor (2011 – Date)

Associate Professor (2006 – 2011)

Senior Lecturer (1999 – 2006)

Lecturer (1993 – 1999)

SUBJECTS TAUGHT

Hydrometallurgy

Plant Design

Assaying and Metallurgical Testing

Biotechnology in Minerals Extraction

SUPERVISION OF STUDENTS PROJECT WORK/THESIS/RESEARCH

20 Postgraduate Project Thesis, (MSc/MPhil)

110 Undergraduate Project Works, (BSc)

–

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana