Gabriel Jesus kept Manchester City’s top-four hopes alive as Pep Guardiola’s side drew 2-2 at Middlesbrough.

The Brazilian headed an 85th-minute equaliser at Riverside to rescue a point, keeping the club fourth, one ahead of city rivals Man United.

Former City forward Alvaro Negredo had given the Teessiders a first-half lead before Sergio Aguero drew the visitors level from the spot.

Calum Chambers put the hosts back ahead and it looked like Steve Agnew’s men were heading for a valuable victory, but January arrival Jesus netted a vital goal.

Source: Talksport