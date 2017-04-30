Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (FDA), has hinted that, effective this year, 2017, it will begin suing state and private institutions which fall foul of the Disability Act requiring that all public places be made accessible to persons with disability.

This is according to the Head of Communications and Media Officer of the Federation, Mr. Adam Abdul Wahab.

Mr. Wahab was speaking at a one-day workshop on disability reporting organised by the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations in Bolgatanga.

The essence of the programme was to equip journalists and media practitioners with comprehensive guidelines and best practices on how to clearly communicate disability issues.

Mr. Wahab said the training was necessary for the inclusion of persons with disability at all levels of national issues by the media. Mr. Wahab, who lauded the media for its strides in disability reportage, said most reporters were not abreast with the guidelines on disability reporting hence journalists were taken through guidelines on writing about disability and interviewing persons with various forms of disability.

Mr. Wahab appealed to media practitioners to focus their discussions on disability issues to support them get the government to address urgent issues confronting them.

Media practitioners thus pledged their support to promote and increase reporting and discussions of disability issues to get government to address them.

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations was formed in 1979 to advance the common interest of persons with disability, promote gender equality and human rights of members, and promote access to services, activities, information and documentation.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana