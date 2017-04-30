Four persons, including the Chief of Sayeegu, have been confirmed dead in a renewed land dispute between the Sayeegu and Sambiluk communities, near Nakpanduri Township in the Bunkprugu/Yunyoo district of the Northern Region.

Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council and Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, confirmed the situation to citifmonline.com.

A teacher, the Sayeegu chief’s brother, and the chief’s son, are the other deceased, who died in the early hours of Sunday April 30, 2017.

They were killed on their farmland over a parcel of land which has been a bone of contention between two rival Bimoba clans in the Nakpanduri enclave.

According to the Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, the Regional Security Council has rapidly responded to the situation by sending reinforcement to the area to avert any spillover.

He called for a ceasefire and urged the combatants to adopt dialogue as the panacea to resolve their grievances.

Just a week ago, the Jamong and Jafog Bimoba clans in Bunkprugu Township celebrated the first Anniversary of the Blood Burial ceremony which was initiated as a permanent ceasefire to similar deadly clashes in the past.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana