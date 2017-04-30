The Tema Excellence Foundation has launched the 8th edition of its awards ceremony at the Tema food market. The event, which is slated for 1st July 2017, is under the theme “a critical look at the industrial agenda of Tema.”

The Awards were instituted eight years ago to celebrate well deserving personalities of Tema who have excelled in their various fields of endeavour.

The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Kwasipoku Bosompem, noted that, Tema over the years has not been well managed by successive governments due to the lack of political will to crack the whip.

“Politicians have really let Kwame Nkrumah’s Tema down because they have not been able to manage this beautiful community which was bequeathed to us by the nation’s founder. While some are fighting against the legalization and proliferation of containers, others are fighting against it. The whole city is in a mess with high sewer problems unattended to.”

“We as corporate Tema are calling on all and sundry to come on-board so we look at the issues affecting Tema holistically so it can be addressed. Politicians have actually failed Tema due to the lack of political will to fight the rot in the system.”

Mr. Bosompem wondered why successive governments are unable to use the sanitation and unauthorized structure laws to deal with lawless people who flout the laws.

“The sanitation laws are there and quite clear, but our politicians are unable to apply them because they are afraid they will be voted against if they are applied to the core”

He said the time has come for excessive pressure to be mounted on the Tema Development Corporation and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to ensure the right thing is done to save the image of Tema.

“The time has come to advocate for politicians to do away with the needless interference in the affairs of technocrats, and allow them to crack the whip to restore the good image and beauty of Tema.”

Mr. Kojo Demenya, a member of the Tema Excellence Awards board, Kojo Demenya, said this year’s awards will add some new categories including gender development among others.

He called on the public to nominate individuals whom they feel have excelled in their various fields for vetting and consideration.

Launching the event, the Managing Director of Rigworld Company Limited, Kofi Abadu, lauded the awards scheme, and called on residents of Tema including corporate organisations to join hands with the various stakeholders to develop Tema.

–

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana