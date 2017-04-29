The Nsuta Circuit Court has sentenced the proprietor of the Grace Bible Preparatory School at Nsuta, in the Sekyere Central District, to 20 years imprisonment over child sex.

Pastor Michael Oppong was additionally ordered to pay cash of GH¢5,000.00 as compensation to the mother of a three-year-old girl in the school, he had defiled.

He pleaded not guilty to the offense, but the court presided over by Ms. Lydia Osei Marfo, ruled otherwise at the end of the trial.

The incident happened on September 22, 2015.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Asante told the court that the mother of the victim, detected a change in her gaiety on her return from school that day and took her to the Asante-Mampong District Hospital for medical examination.

It was there that the doctors detected that the little girl had been defiled.

The prosecution said upon prodding, she mentioned the convict, who is also the Head Pastor of the Grace Bible Church, as the offender.

A formal report was made to the police, he was arrested and arraigned after investigations.

–

Source: GNA