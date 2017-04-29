The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, has hinted of a massive demolition exercise to remove all illegal structures put up on roads and waterways, as well as on government lands in the Bolgatanga municipality.

Mr. Bukari said the move was among measures to be deployed to secure land for government projects, since land acquisition in the region in recent times has been cumbersome.

He disclosed this after a meeting in Bolgatanga with the Regional Lands commission, Town and Country Planning, Environmental Protection Agency, statutory planning committee of the Bolgatanga Assembly, among other stakeholders.

The demolishing exercise is expected to affect several business centers, homes, religious bodies among others.

“A technical committee has been constituted to study the layout of Bolgatanga and mark out all buildings and structures cited on places earmarked for roads, waterways and even those on government acquired lands…”

Mr. Bukari criticized the Environmental Protection Agency, the Bolgatanga statutory committee, the Ghana national fire service and the National petroleum authority for sanctioning the construction of some fuel stations at improper places within the Bolgatanga Municipality.

He stated that efforts will be taken to correct the haphazard citing of fuel stations in the region to sanitize the system, adding that, any institution found culpable of the act will be sanctioned.

Mr. Bukari also reiterated his appeal to all chiefs, landowners ‘Tindanas’ and citizens of the region to release lands willingly for the development of the region.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana