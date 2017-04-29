Professor Stephen Adei, Dean of Arts and Sciences, Ashesi University College, has cautioned government against taking the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) from public universities.

He said the IGFs have become the backbone for many universities and “government must be interested in what the IGF is used for and [does not need to take it away] from the universities.”

Prof Adei said this at the 9th Biennial Congress of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Alumni at Ho.

The event was held under the theme: “Re-engineering funding of tertiary education in Ghana; The role of the Alumni.”

Prof Adei said quality higher education was expensive and for government to ensure that no child was denied tertiary education, it must increase the student loan to cater for the accommodation and feeding for students.

He said government also ought to stop blanket scholarships for students and target students offering particular courses.

Prof Adei urged the universities to be entrepreneurial because government could not fund tertiary education alone.

He said it is important for them to court their alumni associations because they were the best ambassadors for universities and constituted a bigger source of funding than government.

“In developing economies, universities draw support from alumni associations for mentoring, funding…, and this is what we should be doing,” Prof Adei said.

–

Source: GNA