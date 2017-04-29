It appears the Chief Executive of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama’s troubles, are piling up, as he has now been dragged to the Accra District Court for breaching rules regarding the payment of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contribution for his employees.

The suit is coming days after he was dragged to the Economic Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to be interrogated on accusations of financial malfeasance, after which he was ordered to pay some GHC 12 million.

The EOCO interrogation had to do with allegations that the brother of former President John Mahama, had issued 44 dud cheques to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as payment of duties at the port.

The cheques were to offset debts incurred by two companies – MBG Limited and Holman Brothers – for the clearance of some heavy duty equipment at the Tema Port in 2015. Sources at EOCO said Mr. Mahama, the brother of former President John Mahama, had also been visiting the office on other charges.

The latest suit, filed by government, indicated that “…the Chief Executive Officer, (Executive), Managing Director of Engineers & Planners Company Limited, did fail to pay to the Trust, Social Security Contribution to wit : GHC 668,754. 75”

It said the failure to pay the contribution, constitutes an offence under the above mentioned provisions of the Act.

The suit said “as required by the law, the National Pensions Act of 2008, Act 766, the employer is expected to pay social security on behalf of the employees at the end of every month” but “inspections conducted by officers of the Trust into the pay books of the accused person’s establishment revealed that between the period of February 2015 to July 2015, June 2016, to August 2016, and October 2016, revealed an unpaid Social Security Contributions of GHC 668,754.75.”

The suit further explained that, the amount “attracted a penalty of GHC 387,709.31, bringing the total indebtedness of the accused to GHC 1,056,464.06 contrary to section 83(1) (d) of the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Acts 766) as amended by section 7 of the National Pensions (Amenment) Act 2014, (Act 883).

The case is expected to be heard today [Saturday] at the circuit court building located at the Supreme Court premises.

Stop witch-hunting Ibrahim Mahama, he’s no criminal – Kofi Adams

A few days ago, the National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, had condemned EOCO’s handling of a case involving Ibrahim Mahama, under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

He said EOCO’s decision to invite Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and interrogate him on accusations of financial malfeasance amounted to witch-hunting.

