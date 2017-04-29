Sunderland 0-1 AFC Bournemouth

Sunderland’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed after Josh King’s late winner for Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats find themselves cut adrift at the bottom of the table, with David Moyes’ side trailing 17th placed Hull City by 13 points with four games to play.

Southampton 0-0 Hull City

Hull boosted their hopes of retaining their Premier League status after securing a valuable point against Southampton.

Eldin Jakupovic produced a dramatic last-minute penalty save to deny Dusan Tadic as the away side escaped the south coast with a draw.

The Tigers have struggled on the road this season – picking up a solitary victory – but Marco Silva’s side displayed their battling capabilities and could have grabbed a late winner through Oumar Niasse, but the striker failed to get his header on target.

The result leaves Hull three points clear of 18th placed Swansea City ahead of their fixture against Manchester United.

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City

Champions Leicester moved into 11th place after edging past West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Jamie Vardy capitalised on a Baggies error to give the Foxes a half time lead, and Craig Shakespeare’s side didn’t look back, as they held on to secure all three points.

The result leaves West Brom in eighth place on 44 points.

Stoke City 0-0 West Ham United

Stoke missed their chance to move into the top half of the table after playing out a goalless draw against West Ham.

The result leaves Slaven Bilic’s side eight points clear of the relegation zone with three games left to play.

–

