Benjamin Ashitey-Amarh, a Tema-based businessman, who lost the bid to become the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema has thanked the President for giving the people of Tema a deserving candidate.

Mr. Ashitey-Amarh, who contested the Tema East Constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP in 2015, but lost to Titus Glover in a telephone interview, has congratulated Felix Mensah-La, who was named on Wednesday as the incoming Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive.

“Yes, the President has made his choice and we must all support him to move Tema forward. Though I was hoping to be named, I still respect the President’s choice and together with my supporters we will respect the decision” he noted

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Ashitey-Amarh noted that, though he lost the bid to serve the people of Tema as Metropolitan Chief Executive, he believes the President in his own wisdom knows best and there is the need to embrace his choice.

“Though I lost the bid to serve Tema as MCE, I believe there are better days ahead and I think the President in his own wisdom knows what is best for the people hence his decision”

He called on the people of Tema to put aside all pain and anger and rally behind Felix Mensah-La to develop Tema.

“Tema has come a long way and there is the need to have a leader who can develop it to the admiration of all” he noted

“I want to assure all my supporters and followers not to be heartbroken but throw their maximum support behind Felix Mensah-La to develop Tema since Tema is supreme.”

Mr. Ashitey-Amarh further expressed his profound gratitude to the President, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman and Minister Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional executives, the Tema Traditional Council and all stakeholders who have been of maximum support to him throughout the period.

He further promised to continue to work hard in the interest of the party to ensure it continues to enjoy the glory it currently enjoys in the Tema area.

He also urged the incoming MCE of Tema to see his appointment as a great opportunity to serve the people and ensure its growth and development.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana