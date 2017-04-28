Drivers have been advised to heed to diversion signs on the Tema Motorway as the second phase of work on the Akosombo and Harbour approach roads begins on Sunday, April 30.

This forms part of construction works on the improvement of the Tema Motorway Roundabout.

As a result, all vehicles passing through the Tema Motorway Roundabout (from Accra, Akosombo or Aflao roads) moving to Tema Harbour shall be diverted to use the Hospital Road and Hospital Link Road as alternate routes to join the main Harbour Road at the Total Filling Station.

A statement issued by the Ghana Highway Authority, the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the Meridian Port Services, said the works are expected to last three months.

Find below the full statement with details of the diversion

TEMA ROUNDABOUT IMPROVEMENT WORKS – TEMPORARY DIVERSION AT TEMA MOTORWAY ROUNDABOUT

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Roads and Highways in collaboration with Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Meridian Ports Services, wish to inform the general public that the second phase (Akosombo and Harbour approach roads) of construction works on the improvement of the Tema Motorway Roundabout will commence on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

As a result, there will be temporary diversions of the adjoining roads at the motorway roundabout.

Motorists and the general public are therefore advised to note the following:

* All vehicles passing through the Tema Motorway Roundabout (from Accra, Akosombo or Aflao roads) moving to Tema Harbour shall be diverted to use the Hospital Road and Hospital Link Road as alternate routes to join the main Harbour Road at the Total Filling Station.

* The Hospital Road will be used as ONE WAY ONLY from Tema Roundabout to Hospital Link.

* There will be slow movement along the Akosombo-Roundabout Road due to the ongoing road expansion works.

* The second phase is expected to last for three months.

The general public, motorists and pedestrians, are advised to heed to the diversion signs and give their maximum cooperation.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

Thank you for your co-operation.

ISSUED UNDER THE AUTHORITY OF

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE,

GHANA HIGHWAY AUTHORITY

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana