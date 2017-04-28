The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has implored Journalists in the region to be circumspect with their reportage on security matters.

He pinpointed the hostilities that characterized the official announcement of list of Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees for the Tolon, Savelugu and Sagnarigu districts.

Some angry youth of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the aforementioned districts went on rampage and vandalized party paraphernalia in protest.

The situation attracted negative publicity which created a bad image for the region.

Salifu Saeed at a media briefing unequivocally condemned the spontaneous reactions to the President’s decision.

He reprimanded the angry youth and tasked them to use the appropriate channels to address their grievances.

He also tasked party executives at the various constituencies to take charge and calm nerves.

He emphasized the need for chiefs and people of the troubled districts to respect the President’s decision and support the MDCE nominees to get hundred percent confirmation.

According to him, the disappointed MDCE aspirants will be fixed in the appropriate Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

He said the current NPP government under the watch of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo abhors lawlessness.

“President is unhappy about the hostilities and needs a peaceful environment to deliver good governance.”

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana