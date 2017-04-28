Staff of Citi FM and volunteers were on some principal streets of Accra to continue the #StopGalamseyNow campaign, this time with emphasis on creating awareness on the levels of pollution in water bodies across the country.

The campaign, which officially started on April 3, 2017, highlights dire effects of illegal mining on the environment, and Citi FM staff and volunteers were again distributing fliers to motorists and pedestrians.

As part of today’s drive, staff and volunteers also carried samples of polluted water from the Birim River to serve as a snapshot of pollution from illegal mining across the country.

The #StopGalamseyNow campaign charges the government to undertake five steps to clamp down on the menace which is destroying the county’s land and water bodies at an alarming rate.

Citi FM’s five demands include:

The total cessation of all small and medium scale mining for a period of six months

The cessation of the issuance of new mining licenses for a year

The reclassification of mining categories to reflect the use of new/larger equipment

The allowance of water bodies to regenerate their natural ecology

Tree planting and a land reclamation project

