Some New Patriotic Party youth in Ashaiman are demanding the immediate release of the constituency campaign coordinator, Thomas Adongo from police custody.

They claim Mr. Adongo is in the grips of the Tema Regional police for allegedly attempting a demonstration in defiance of the law.

He was shortlisted for the MCE position in Ashaiman but lost to Albert Boakye Okyere.

“If they don’t release Adongo today, we too we will make our plans. Anything that happens, the shouldn’t blame us. We told them earlier that Adongo is innocent. They are telling Adongo that he caused the demonstration, we don’t know anything about it,” one of the youth said.

Mr. Adongo’s wife narrated that on Thursday morning, her husband left their home in slippers and in her view, he was not in a position to lead a demonstration, for which he was arrested around 7.

She further suggested that NPP executives in the constituency of ostensibly framing her husband and threatened to go after them.

“If this is a plot by NPP executives of Ashiaman, they should take care and release my husband or I will go after them one after the other with the youth,” she said.

–

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana