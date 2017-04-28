Airtel Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment and drive to demystify the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) with a coding session to teach pupils of La Wireless Cluster of Schools and its environs the principles of coding and how they can be applied to help solve problems in the society.

Airtel Ghana collaborated with Coderdojo, a global network of free computer programming clubs (Dojos) for young people to commence its first Coding session (Coderdojo) in Ghana. Dojos provide fun, free and social open learning environments where young people can meet others with similar interest, develop 21st century skills and build creative projects of their own using digital technology.

About 30 kids were trained by Samuel Polley, country representative for Coderdojo, volunteers from Airtel Ghana and iSpace, which is a technology hub that brings together the tech community, social entrepreneurs and related folks, like bloggers in Ghana. ISpace volunteers were led by the CEO, Josiah Eyison.

In attendance was the Deputy Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Hon Vincent Odotei Sowah.

He expressed his appreciation to Airtel Ghana and Coderdojo for reaching out to students in his municipality and was optimistic that it will be extended to other communities to benefit students nationwide.

Commenting on this novelty, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs of Airtel Ghana, Hannah Agbozo said, “The Company’s commitment to ensure that the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics is made easy for students remains our topmost priority. This is evidenced by our quest to provide the necessary assistance and support in the form of infrastructure and mentorship sessions to help boost their interest in STEM.”

“Learning the principles of coding and how to code can help these students to become experts in technology and be empowered to use technology to solve societal problems. This is what drives Airtel Ghana’s STEM initiative; to use technology to drive and accelerate the development of Africa,” she concluded.

The Country Representative of Coderdojo, Samuel Polley expressed his optimism that Ghana can become a Technological Hub with initiatives such as Airtel’s Evolve with STEM and Coderdojo which teaches young people coding and programming. He indicated his intentions to extend the initiative to other parts of the country to benefit many more young people.

Airtel Ghana continues to demonstrate commitment towards empowering people through its impactful CSR initiatives such as the School Adoption Programme, Evolve with STEM and Airtel Touching Lives.

Source: Airtel Ghana