The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) in the Western Region, has set May 6, 2017, to embark on a mass clean-up exercise to rid the Twin City of filth.

This will be the first major cleanup exercise supervised by the new Mayor, Mr. Kobina Kurentsir Sam, since he assumed the reigns of leadership of the STMA.

Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis some 6 years back topped the list of the cleanest city in the country, but has since lost its glory.

“The population growth also accounts for the sanitation situation we have now. Filth has engulfed some parts of the city that we need to get rid of it in the upcoming clean-up exercise”, Special Aide to the Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor, Kwaku Twum Barima told Citi News.

The Assembly’s decision to embark on the May 6 clean-up exercise was first made known by the Mayor of STMA when he was confirmed on March 24, 2017.

However, the exercise was canceled due to logistical constraints.

The exercise, according to Mr. Barima, is special because, “it is going to be the first exercise the new Mayor for this administration is going to supervise. Besides, the first Saturday monthly exercise instituted by the previous administration has not been done for the past two months, so we will combine all that and do it in the upcoming exercise.”

Mr. Kwaku Twum Barima expressed satisfaction at the logistical support the Assembly has received so far.

He told Citi News that “we have had Amandi Ghana Limited donating backhoe for dredging, we have others donating wheelbarrows, Shop N Save has donated enough drinking water that will be enough throughout the exercise whilst some oil service companies have donated other useful equipment for this exercise”.

Mr. Barima admonished residents of the Twin City to “get involved in the exercise and clean their surroundings. Those who have shops around the Takoradi Market Circle will not be allowed to open their shops to the public because, all those areas will clean”.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana