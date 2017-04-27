Liverpool have unveiled their new kit for next season when they will celebrate their 125th anniversary.

Four Liverpool supporters, each with their own unique story, were surprised by a visit from one of their heroes and were the first to receive the new home kit.

The kit pays homage to the Reds’ 125th anniversary, revealing the commemorative crest for the first time The liver bird emblem flanked with ‘1892’ and ‘2017’ is embroidered onto the breast of the shirt, a unique feature for the 2017/18 season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said: “There is a huge sense of pride that comes with wearing an LFC shirt and it is always an honour, but this kit is special.

“Our 125th anniversary is a great moment for us all to celebrate our heritage and this kit really reflects that, especially as it features the anniversary crest – we’ll wear it with pride.”

The design itself is rooted in the history and takes inspiration from previous kits, such as the famous ‘Rome’ 1984 home shirt.

Returning to a darker ‘Shankly red’, the shirt incorporates tonal pinstripes which acknowledge the Liverpool teams of the early 1980s.

To commemorate the tragic events of Hillsborough, the 96 emblem, encased by the eternal flames, sits at the nape of the neck.

Source: Sky Sports