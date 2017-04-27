Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has been appointed a Senior Grand Warden of the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE).

He was on Wednesday appointed by the United Grand Lodge of England Grand Master, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, who is the longest serving Grand Master.

“Congratulations to Right Worshipful Brother, His Excellency John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor, PGSwdB, former President of the Republic of Ghana, who has been appointed Senior Grand Warden by the Grand Master, His Royal Highness, The Duke of Kent,” the lodge announced on its Facebook page.

The United Grand Lodge of England is the governing body for most freemasons within the UK, with lodges in other Commonwealth countries outside the United Kingdom.

The United Grand Lodge of England claims to be the oldest Grand Lodge in the world, by descent from the first Grand Lodge formed in London in 1717.

It is Headquartered in Freemasons’ Hall, London and is known to have more than 200,000 members.

President Kufuor is no stranger to such distinguished honors having previously been honored as a Knight Commander of the Order of Bath of the UK by Queen Elizabeth II and the highest award of the Order of the House of Orange by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, among other international honors.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana