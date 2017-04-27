The newly appointed Managing Director of the State Transport Company, (STC), Nana Akomea, has revealed that he personally convinced President Akufo-Addo to give him the position in January this year, after the party won the December polls.

According to him, he did so with the idea of helping to make the transport company profitable.

Responding to allegations he had rejected the appointment, the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said there was no way he would reject an appointment he had earlier asked for.

Nana Akomea in an earlier interview with an Accra-based FM station said, “I have told the President the position I want to occupy and he has agreed. There are laid down procedures for appointing a Chief Executive for that institution and so there is the need to follow the process so that the President will not violate the law.”

“The president is going through the process. When he is done, he will make my appointment public.” But there were rumours that Nana Akomea had rejected the appointment by President Akufo-Addo.

However, in a facebook post on April 27, 2017, Nana Akomea said, such rumours by faceless persons were false and “just for comic relief.”

“There is some post on social media that l have refused the president’s nomination of myself as chief executive of the venerable state transport company. This post by some faceless person is just for comic relief I had convinced the president for this assignment way back in January, to do a specific job of bringing the STC back into profitability. So how can l be reported to be upset about an appointment l myself had asked for.?”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

