The Ministry of Roads and Highways says another underground tunnel which connects East Legon to Spintex in Accra, will be constructed and completed in six months.

This is expected to ease the torturous journey motorists on that route endure.

Addressing the press on Wednesday after touring some roads in Accra, Minster for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, said reasonable amount of money will be used to construct the tunnel hence Ghanaians will get value for their money.

“Within the next 6 months, I have directed the team to create a second tunnel so that there will be continuous flow of traffic, instead of the current alternating flow that we are experiencing … Once we have the two systems in place, this traffic that we see will be a thing of the past.”

Meanwhile, the Minister has also indicated that, the current renovation works on the Achimota overpass will be completed in two weeks time.

“We are hoping that within two weeks, the Apenkwa bridge will be completed. We are working in earnest, and because of the inconveniences and the long queues that we witnessed, I have encouraged them, and directed that they should work extra hard and finish that project and get that big hole sealed.”

–

By: Philip Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana